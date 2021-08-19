Canucks 2021-22 Prospect Pyramid
By Joshua Rey
Tier five: Will Lockwood, Arvid Costmar, Toni Utunen, Aku Koskenvuo, Hugo Gabrielsson, Jonathan Myrenberg, and Lucas Forsell
Will Lockwood played 24 games with the Comets after four years at the University of Michigan. With Utica he scored four times and got seven assists. He also played two games with the Canucks near the end of last season. The Canucks third round pick in 2016 provides speed, energy and grit, and he could be a valuable fourth liner in the NHL.
Arvid Costmar impressed at the World Juniors with his worth ethic, skating and two goals. He was also very effective at creating turnovers and cutting off passing lanes. Unfortunately, six games into his return from the World Juniors with Linköping HC with he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. He will have another go in the SHL next season and hopefully the shoulder injury didn’t hurt his development too much.
Toni Utunen isn’t the flashiest defenceman,but he is quite smart defensively. He doesn’t provide a ton of offense but can in small numbers from time to time. He had two goals and four assists in 51 games with Tappara of Liiga last season. He signed a two-year contract with Finnish team Lahti Pelicans in May and his season just got underway.
Ako Koskenvuo is also an athletic goaltender like Silovs. He displays good positioning but he needs to work on his glove and blocker sides. Canucks Army managing editor and goalie geek David Quadrelli wrote a deep dive on Koskenvuo before the draft. You can read it and learn more about him here. Koskenvuo is someone who might move up a tier next year.
Finally,we get to rest of the Canucks 2021 draft class. Sixth round pick Hugo Gabrielsson is a defenceman that is more known for offensive game. His skating and defensive game need work.
Much like Gabrielsson, Jonathan Myrenberg is good offensively but he displays a better shot than Gabrielsson. However, much like Gabrielsson, Myrenberg needs to be better in the defensive end.
Lucas Forsell was the Canucks seventh round pick this year. He displays some skill and is a very good passer and has some upside. He spent last season moving from Färjestad BK’s under-18 team to the under-20 team and even played one game in the SHL. Forsell’s skating isn’t bad but it could be better and hopefully he’ll get more SHL time next year.
Tier six: Everybody Else
This tier is for prospects that have very little chance of making the NHL or don’t have enough data about them. These prospects include Jack Malone, Linus Karlsson, Artyom Manukyan, Jake Kielly, and Matthew Thiessen.
This tier also houses prospects I forgot to mention above.
Here is what the full pyramid looks like.
So there you have it folks, the Canucks 2021-22 prospect pyramid. See you next year.
